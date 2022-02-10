SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.19

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.19 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 14.13 ($0.19). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 471,984 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The stock has a market cap of £2.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65.
SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)
