SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Raised by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $84,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNK traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.41. 311,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,888,275. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.02 and a 12-month high of $110.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.23.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

