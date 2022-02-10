SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.29

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.29 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 26527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,714.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 179,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

