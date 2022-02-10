SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.09

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 2038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,367,000 after buying an additional 95,734 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,594,000 after purchasing an additional 77,363 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,166,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

