SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.09

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 2038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.
Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61.
About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)
SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.
