Sprott Mining Inc. Sells 500,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.49, for a total transaction of C$8,743,886.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,225,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$458,621,061.48.
Sprott Mining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00.
- On Thursday, November 11th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$8,951,912.50.
Shares of FR stock opened at C$13.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$25.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.26.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
