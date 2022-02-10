SPX FLOW Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,199 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,285% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

