Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Cut by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Square were worth $15,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Square by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in Square by 8.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 66.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Square by 92.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Square by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ stock opened at $112.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,486 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

