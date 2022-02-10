SSE (LON:SSE) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.58) to GBX 1,690 ($22.85) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.34) to GBX 1,825 ($24.68) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657 ($22.41).

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,567.50 ($21.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,690 ($22.85). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,605.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,606.15.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

