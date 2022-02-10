St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,765 ($23.87) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STJ. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.23) to GBX 1,900 ($25.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($25.15) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,604 ($21.69).

STJ stock opened at GBX 1,576.50 ($21.32) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,165 ($15.75) and a one year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.56). The stock has a market cap of £8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 41.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,610.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,586.67.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

