STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $46.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 33,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,217. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.87%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

