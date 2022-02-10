Stakenet Market Capitalization Reaches $10.31 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 64.6% against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $10.31 million and $42,708.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00261468 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015968 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006251 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002424 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00016210 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 127,928,042 coins and its circulating supply is 124,389,005 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

