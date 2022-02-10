Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.49) to GBX 515 ($6.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.75.

OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

