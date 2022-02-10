Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.62. 1,794,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,903. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $159.85 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.89 and a 200 day moving average of $186.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.