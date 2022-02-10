Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.80.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.
