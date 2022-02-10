Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 947,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 265,327 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,000,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,085,000 after purchasing an additional 137,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Steelcase by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,237,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,020,000 after buying an additional 62,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,845,000 after buying an additional 174,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Steelcase by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after buying an additional 87,419 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCS opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $16.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 527.32%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

