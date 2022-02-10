Stefan Allanson Buys 28 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) insider Stefan Allanson acquired 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.68) per share, for a total transaction of £200.48 ($271.10).

LON:GLE opened at GBX 726 ($9.82) on Thursday. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 684 ($9.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 910 ($12.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £423.30 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 739.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 778.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.85) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.87) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

