Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Bought by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545,312 shares during the period. Stitch Fix makes up 1.4% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $37,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,577 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.2% in the third quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,069,000 after buying an additional 439,266 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $8,510,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of SFIX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.19. 60,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $90.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.