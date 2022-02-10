StockNews.com Downgrades Prologis (NYSE:PLD) to Hold

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.30. Prologis has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Prologis by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

