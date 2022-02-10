StockNews.com Downgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to Sell

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

NYSE:REXR traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,136. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.