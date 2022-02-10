StockNews.com Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Sell

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $161.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78 and a beta of 1.35. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

