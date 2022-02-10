StockNews.com Lowers Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to Sell

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

VOYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,920. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,153,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,880,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5,257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 445,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4,193.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 368,426 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.