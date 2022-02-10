StockNews.com Upgrades LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) to Buy

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.22.

TREE stock opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 144.59 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,992,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 69,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,874,000 after acquiring an additional 67,732 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Analyst Recommendations for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

