StockNews.com Upgrades LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) to Buy

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.22.
TREE stock opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 144.59 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.91.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
