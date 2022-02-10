StockNews.com Upgrades McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to “Buy”

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

MGRC stock opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $75.42. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,019,000 after purchasing an additional 275,648 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 102,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

