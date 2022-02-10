StockNews.com Upgrades McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to “Buy”

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
MGRC stock opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $75.42. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $87.53.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
