Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 912,294 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $19,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 3,588.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 935,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 910,481 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth approximately $20,360,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 38.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,733,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 477,838 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 136.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 349,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth approximately $7,072,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

SSYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

