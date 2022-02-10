Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 13,726 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $123,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. 27,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,354. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40.

