Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 554 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IUSG traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.88. 5,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,069. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.97.

