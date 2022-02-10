Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 307,913 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 280,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 343,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 259,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after buying an additional 26,208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.53 and a 52 week high of $82.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

