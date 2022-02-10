Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,331,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after buying an additional 333,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after buying an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.44. 50,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,289. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $1,018,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,591 shares of company stock worth $12,743,621. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

