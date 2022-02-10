Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 578 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 37.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 15.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Welltower by 38.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 432,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 119,461 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 7.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 728.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 44,055 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 59,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.73 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

