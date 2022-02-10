Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 578 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 37.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 15.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Welltower by 38.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 432,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 119,461 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 7.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 728.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 44,055 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WELL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 59,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.73 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.58.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
