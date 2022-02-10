Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,042. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $54.88 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average is $85.18.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

