Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.27. The company had a trading volume of 43,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.96.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

