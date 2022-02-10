Stratex International (LON:STI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Stratex International Plc (LON:STI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Stratex International shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,832,383 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.50.
Stratex International Company Profile (LON:STI)
See Also
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Stratex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.