Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $11.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,475,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at about $7,047,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 547,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at about $4,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

