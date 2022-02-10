Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Lowered to Hold at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$77.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.62.

Shares of SLF stock traded down C$2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$70.96. 1,444,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,921. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$61.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1,053.41, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The stock has a market cap of C$41.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

