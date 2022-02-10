Sun (New) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $101.70 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $179.18 million and approximately $101.70 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001169 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

