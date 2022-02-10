Suren Rana Sells 119,963 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Stock

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. 1,013,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,312. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.