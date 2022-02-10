Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives C$2.59 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.59.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,583,038.21. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 32,100 shares of company stock worth $127,560.

Surge Energy stock remained flat at $C$6.37 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.13. The stock has a market cap of C$531.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.06 and a 1-year high of C$6.92.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.