Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $222.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.31.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $172.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,471.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 78,811 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after acquiring an additional 48,654 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

