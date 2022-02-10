Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.760-$2.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.36 billion-$30.36 billion.

Shares of SZKMY traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day moving average is $171.77. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $199.94.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.83. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suzuki Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

