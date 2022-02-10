SVB Leerink Weighs in on Twist Bioscience Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Twist Bioscience in a report released on Sunday, February 6th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.17). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.75) EPS.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $182.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 17.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,868.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $1,204,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,965 shares of company stock worth $9,151,497 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.