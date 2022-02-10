Swap Price Reaches $0.0166 on Top Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Swap has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $245,971.87 and approximately $194.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048252 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.00 or 0.07143962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,371.83 or 0.98751146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053390 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,795,121 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

