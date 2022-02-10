SYNC Network Hits One Day Volume of $12,806.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $12,806.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.98 or 0.00254334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00016031 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006019 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002517 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00016073 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,826,031 coins and its circulating supply is 123,918,647 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.