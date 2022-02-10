Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.26. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,050. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

