Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Stock Price Up 1%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.86. Approximately 124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87.
