Synthetify (SNY) Price Down 32.6% Over Last Week

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and $167,115.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00049403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.44 or 0.07196686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,784.96 or 0.99863423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00051159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054491 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

