Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.81.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
