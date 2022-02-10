Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

