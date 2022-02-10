Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.63.

NYSE SYY opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,460 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,958,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sysco by 354.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

