T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells $14,448,000.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TMUS opened at $128.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

