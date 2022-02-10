TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 66,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 122,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

