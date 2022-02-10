Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) versus Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Taoping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Lottery.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Taoping has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lottery.com has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Taoping and Lottery.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A Lottery.com 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lottery.com has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 254.61%. Given Lottery.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than Taoping.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taoping and Lottery.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping $11.06 million 1.65 -$17.69 million N/A N/A Lottery.com N/A N/A -$3.17 million N/A N/A

Lottery.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taoping.

Profitability

This table compares Taoping and Lottery.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping N/A N/A N/A Lottery.com N/A 2,993.27% 9.50%

Summary

Lottery.com beats Taoping on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taoping

Taoping, Inc. provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation and other private sectors. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Lottery.com

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. Trident Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

