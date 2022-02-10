Taurus Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,992 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.5% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $8.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $520.78. The stock had a trading volume of 38,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,551. The stock has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $528.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.